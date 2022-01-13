Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,708 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maximus by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

