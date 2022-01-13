Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,971 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. Tennant has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.