SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Up 263.4% Over Last Week

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 263.4% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $647,057.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

