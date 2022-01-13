Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Samsara stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

