Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $24.75 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

