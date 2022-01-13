Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Critical Contrast

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($9.29) -1.27 Exelixis $987.54 million 5.75 $111.78 million $0.51 35.22

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -40.60% -19.70% Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Exelixis 0 1 10 0 2.91

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.17%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 84.30%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Sana Biotechnology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

