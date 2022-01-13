Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.05.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2493046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,634.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

