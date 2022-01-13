Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

