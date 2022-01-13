Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.84. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.