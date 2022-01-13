Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $464.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.83. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

