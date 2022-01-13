Sarah E. Kemp Acquires 2,012 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTIC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

