Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.35 million to $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Saul Centers by 187.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 29.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

