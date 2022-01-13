Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.27 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.