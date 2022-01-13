Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $189.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

