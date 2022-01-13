Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

