SBA Communications Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.38.

SBAC opened at $338.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

