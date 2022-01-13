Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 66,150 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 1.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,727. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

