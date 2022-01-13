Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.96

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 7191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several research firms have commented on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

