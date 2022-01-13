Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.22

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after buying an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

