Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. 61,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,960. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87.

