Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 184000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

