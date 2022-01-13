Scotiabank Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$4.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOOD. Acumen Capital cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.78.

FOOD stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.54. 230,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,358. The stock has a market cap of C$264.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.58.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

