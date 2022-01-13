Scotiabank Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$50.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Interfor stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

