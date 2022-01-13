Scott Spirit Acquires 9,250 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,487.50 ($67,174.56).

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 613.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.96. S4 Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 405 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($11.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.86) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.90) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.88).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.