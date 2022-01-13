Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Trimmed by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

NASDAQ STX opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.