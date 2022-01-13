Sean F. Scanlan Sells 38,862 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $783,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

