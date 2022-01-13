Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

