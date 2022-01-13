Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 8.6% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.65. 17,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 398,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Seer by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after acquiring an additional 230,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seer by 50.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

