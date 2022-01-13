SFL (NYSE:SFL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 53.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

