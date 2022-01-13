SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 194.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,233,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,934,480 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $66.55 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

