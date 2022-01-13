SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $88,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

