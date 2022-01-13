SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $680,000 in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2,062.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 370,749 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 3.27. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Barclays upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

