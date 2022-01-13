SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 13,095 Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of SRDX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $647.32 million, a PE ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.