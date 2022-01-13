SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 73,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83,256 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

BEN stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

