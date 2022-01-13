SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,928 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $122.89 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.