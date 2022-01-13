Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 43.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 86,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,002. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

