Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $375.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

Shares of SHW opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

