Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$11.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

