Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.80) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.96) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

KNOS opened at GBX 1,661.46 ($22.55) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($28.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 51.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,847.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($339,520.29).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

