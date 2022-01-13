Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:QTX opened at GBX 395 ($5.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £191.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83. Quartix Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.72.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

