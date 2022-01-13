Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:QTX opened at GBX 395 ($5.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £191.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83. Quartix Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.72.
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
