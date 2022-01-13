Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

JDW has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($22.40) to GBX 1,050 ($14.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON JDW opened at GBX 917 ($12.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 917.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.67.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

