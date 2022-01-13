Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Declines By 98.0%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $$42.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

