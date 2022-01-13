Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 98.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 183,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,357. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.