Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 1,602.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 1,602.2% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of XNGSY traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 185,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.5492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 2.32%.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

