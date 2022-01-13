Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 1,266.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, an increase of 1,266.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Thursday. 1,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.41.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
