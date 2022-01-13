Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Drops By 92.8%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading hours on Thursday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
Haitian International Company Profile
