Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Drops By 92.8%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading hours on Thursday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

