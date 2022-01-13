Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Drops By 83.7%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the December 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 26,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.