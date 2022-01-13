Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Increases By 811.1%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,872,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

