Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.13. 41,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,941,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

