Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.